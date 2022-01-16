Gwen Stefani's son Kingston shows support for dad Gavin Rossdale as he looks to the future The Bush frontman shares three sons with his ex-wife

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's children are growing up fast and their oldest son Kingston is now on social media.

The teenager follows his famous parents on Instagram and often interacts with them, most recently showing his support for his dad as he looked forward to the future.

The Bush frontman has been keeping a low profile online of late but took the opportunity to interact with his fans in a heartfelt post over the weekend.

Sharing a photo of himself inside his bedroom at his home in LA, the father-of-three penned his plans to see his fans in the near future when the world opens up again.

"It's about time i posted something - no matter the picture - this is where I sleep - happy happy year - it's still nuts out there but let me tell you - I can’t wait to see you - if we’re allowed - been making music and food and best intentions."

He continued: "I want to see my friends more - I want to go out and see bands and go to bars and support the restaurant industry and any art - so let's go - see you soon - call me? All my [love heart emoji]."

Gavin Rossdale is looking forward to the future

Kingston was one of the first to like the post, while many of Gavin's fans commented.

"Nice words, been waiting two years to see Bush so hope you guys can still make it in the next couple of months," one wrote, while another commented: "What a sweet message. You are the best!" A third added: "You are an amazing and beautiful person!"

Gavin can't wait to get back out on the road with his band, and for now is embracing the quiet at home.

Gavin Rossdale is a doting dad to four children

The singer shares custody of his sons with Gwen, and loves nothing more than spending time with them. Along with Kingston, 15, Gwen and Gavin share sons Zuma, 13, and Apollo, seven.

Gavin recently shared a lovely photo of himself with his three sons posing in front of the Christmas tree at home, as he welcomed in the new year.

The Bush frontman lives in LA

The picture caught the attention of his oldest child, daughter Daisy Lowe, who responded to her dad's picture with a sweet message: "Cutest loves happy new year," she wrote.

The singer shares Daisy with his ex Pearl Lowe. The model resides in the UK, but often goes to visit her family in the United States.

