Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her amazing legs in lingerie-clad throwback video - watch The Mask of Zorro star was getting ready for the Oscars

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shown off her amazing legs in a lingerie-clad throwback which she posted to Instagram on Sunday.

The Darling Buds of May actress who recently showed off an incredible likeness to Zendaya in another throwback photo, posted the footage on her Instagram story in order to joke that she would be settling down to watch the Oscars in the same outfit on Sunday evening.

See the look the actress is referring to in the video below.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' sultry possible Oscars look?

The throwback footage the actress shared shows her in the 1995 film Blue Juice, which saw her character Chloe at one point in the movie emerge from a kitchen clad only in black lingerie while holding a tray of food in her hand.

Combined with some sleek jet black hair – a look which the actress donned just as beautifully again recently for her role as Morticia Adams in Netflix's Wednesday – and an eye-catching pair of fur boots, Catherine's entire look in the film really was stunning.

The now 53-year-old A-lister recently celebrated the great figure which she still has today while exercising at the gym. See The Mask of Zorro star dancing around post-workout in the video below.

WATCH: The Wednesday star shows off her amazing abs in a crop top

Meanwhile, keeping to the subject of the Oscars, the actress also got nostalgic for her role in the Best Picture-winning 2002 film Chicago on Sunday. Taking again to the same social media site, she posted some photographs of her in the role of Velma, for which she took home the Best Supporting Actress award in 2003.

Writing alongside her photos, the Welsh actress, who also won a BAFTA and a SAG for her performance in the film, said: "Oscars!!! 20 years ago I was fortunate to pick up a little guy for ‘Chicago’ sending congratulations to all the nominees for tonight’s celebrations!" She finished her post with some camera and clapper-board emojis.

The Welsh actress' nostalgic photos from Chicago

Catherine will likely be settling down to watch the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night with her husband Michael Douglas in their lavish $4.7 New York home.

