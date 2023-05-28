Goldie Hawn, 77, looks ageless in new video and fans are all focused on one thing

At 77, Goldie Hawn looks amazing - and after the ever-youthful Hollywood icon shared a new video on Instagram, fans were all focused on just one thing.

Wearing her famous blonde hair down to her shoulders, and rocking her signature smoky eye makeup, the First Wives Club star sported a "Be Kind to Your Mind" t-shirt – sales of which benefit the MindUp charity, part of the Goldie Hawn Foundation – for the video.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn looks ageless as she shares her four secrets to wellbeing

“Ok, this is my new t-shirt: ‘Be kind to your mind’,” the proud grandmother, who has previously shared her own battle with depression, begins. “And it's really important because our mindset is everything. It's how we go through the day, it's how we watch our mind, and how we care for it.”

© Jerod Harris Goldie, seen with granddaughter Rio, advises that one way to keep our brain 'happy' is to be sure to smile

In the clip, mental health advocate Goldie goes on to share her four steps to “a happier brain” – and among them is to smile.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's rarely-seen grandson Bodhi Hudson looks all grown up as he celebrates major milestone

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson celebrate Kurt Russell's birthday with sweet video

“Remember that even if you don't feel like it, smile,” says the Oscar winner in the clip. “Right? Because when you smile your brain smiles, too… What's going on in your brain when you smile even though you don't feel like it? It thinks it's really a happier brain and we wanna get a happy brain!”

© Matt Winkelmeyer The First Wives Club star has been in a happy relationship with partner Kurt Russell since the 1980s

Comments on the advice immediately flooded in, with scores of fans telling Goldie how much she makes them smile.

“Goldie, your smile always makes my mind feel happy and makes me smile!! Thanks for this morning's message, blessings and health and happiness to you and everyone!” said one fan.

© Getty Images The 77-year-old, seen with Kurt and daughter Kate Hudson, seems to have discovered the key to eternal youth

“I needed this message more than anything today! I’m smiling right now and it feels so good!” wrote one, while another said, “Thank you for this wonderful advice. You make people smile.”

MORE: Goldie Hawn supported by fans after sad loss

MORE: Goldie Hawn celebrates 'dream' news with daughter Kate Hudson in celebratory announcement

Even Goldie’s famous friends chimed in, like Ali Wentworth who revealed: “Well, when I see your face - I smile! And that smile makes me feel better!”

Oliver and Kate Hudson’s famous mom certainly knows a thing about smiling! Her smile became positively iconic when she first got her start on 1960s TV comedy show Laugh-In, and she has been keeping us all in stitches with her movies and bubbly persona ever since.