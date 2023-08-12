Rod Stewart supports son in the sweetest way - and just look at his outfit

Rod Stewart is a doting father to eight children and he has shared several sweet moments with them over the years, and on Saturday he made a heartfelt gesture toward his son, Sean.

Sean, 42, is Sir Rod's oldest son and is also the founder of clothing brand Dirty Weekend, which offers a whole range of outerwear and has recently branched into pyjamas, something that Rod showed off in a new video. Supporting his son's company, the rock and roll legend took to social media on Saturday where he styled out the new pyjama design, which came with a palm tree and race car.

In a video, he said: "Good evening, these beautiful pyjamas I'm wearing come to you courtesy of Dirty Weekend. They're luxurious, they're made of satin, soft to the touch. You can wear them around the pool, on the beach or even in bed if you wish." He signed off the video by sharing the brand's website and thanking fans for listening.

The video was filmed inside the star's lavish bedroom, which featured an ornate king-sized bed with fitted sheets, and a side table in the corner of the room was filled with glass ornaments, lamps and candles.

His followers loved the video, as one enthused: "Gorgeous, I want a pair," and a second joked: "Not sure I could get away with wearing them to the beach Rod," while a third added: "Now we all want to be a rock star like Rod in bed. Where do I order?"

A fourth teased: "Silky PJ's mind you don't slide off that bed," while a fifth wrote: "Oh your such a sweetheart love your contagious smile and charisma!"

Rod has a large family

Alongside Sean, Rod is a father to a further seven children. His first daughter, Sarah Streeter, was put up for adoption but she has since reconciled with her famous father, and they've formed a very close bond.

With his first wife, Alana Stewart, Rod fathered daughter Kimblerly and Sean, and he shares daughter Ruby with ex-partner Kelly Emberg. He welcomed Renee and Liam with his second wife, Rachel Hunter, before having sons Alastair and Aiden with current wife Penny Lancaster.

Rod has been spending plenty of time with his family at the moment as they joined him on his recent tour, and the singer shared the cutest photo earlier in the week as he cuddled up with his young grandson, Otis.

The grandfather-of-three was fully reclined on the sofa with his baby grandson cradled in one of his arms as the young tot looked up into the camera. The youngster had his brown hair in a style reminiscent of his famous relative and the proud grandfather showcased how strong their bond is as he planted a kiss on his young grandson's head.

Rod also looked very stylish in the photo, as he wore an open white shirt and a cross necklace that stretched down his bare chest. Both Rod and daughter Ruby, who captured the moment, opted to keep the gorgeous photo captionless, and allowed the adorable image to do all of the speaking.

