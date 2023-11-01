Who is keeping Matthew Perry's dog? The telling sign in glimpse from ex-fiancée amid Lisa Kudrow reports

Matthew Perry's legacy has been in the spotlight since he tragically passed away aged 54 on October 28 from an apparent drowning in his Los Angeles home.

In the wake of his passing, the Friends alum has been honored globally by his legions of fans, celebrity friends, co-stars, and his Friends family, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

The Perry House founder, though he had a slew of high-profile relationships, never married nor had kids, and questions have been raised about where his fortune will go, as well as who will be taking care of his pet dog Alfred.

Though reports that Matthew's co-star Lisa would be adopting his adorable poodle mix quickly circulated over the weekend, the move on the actress' part is unlikely.

Matthew first introduced little Alfred to the world back in January 2021, when she shared a photo with the sweet pup captioned: "This is me and @alfreddoodleperry. Who's cuter? Don't answer that."

Plus, in a subsequent post about Alfred, he wrote: "We all know who rules the Perry household even without the crown," adding: "You can follow my boy @alfreddoodleperry, where we'll be sharing photos and videos, telling you about our favorite pet brands, and presenting some tips to keep our dogs safe!"

That account has since been deactivated, and in turn fans last got a glimpse of the dog thanks to a post from Matthew's ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz, who has been taking care of Alfred for the last several years, and will presumably continue to do so.

Matthew and Molly, a literary agent, started dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020, however the two split in June 2021, six months after they adopted Alfred.

© Instagram Alfred has been living with Molly since her split from Matthew

Alfred has been a frequent presence on Molly's Instagram account since her split from Matthew, and in her last post of the pup, commemorating his third birthday, she wrote: "He is very annoying a lot of the time, but he is truly the most loving potato. He entered my life during some dark depression, and he helped me get far away from that. He is also cute as all [expletive]. Cheers to you, Alfredo."

Molly paid tribute to her late ex in an Instagram post Monday, where she wrote: "He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented."

© Instagram Molly and Matthew were together for three years

She recalled rewatching Friends with Matthew ahead of the cast reunion in 2020, noting: "Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

© Getty Matthew died aged 54 on October 28

The 32-year-old did however allude to a difficult relationship between the two, adding: "I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known."

She concluded: "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease," and: "Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace."

