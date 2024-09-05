Nicole Kidman faces head-turning interruption during The Perfect Couple premiere

Nicole Kidman's latest premiere, while exciting, didn't go as smoothly as expected.

The Big Little Lies actress is currently promoting a buzzy new drama series, The Perfect Couple, based on the novel by Elin Hilderbrand, which is out on Netflix September 5, and features fellow stars such as Eve Hewson, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Meghann Fahy, among others.

However, in an odd turn of events, as the stars gathered at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, the red carpet appeared as full of A-Listers as… bugs.

TRAILER: The Perfect Couple

Per Variety's reporting, Nicole and her co-stars found themselves fielding gnats swarming the event, as a result of Los Angeles' hot weather.

Throughout interviews, the cast commented on the buzzing insects, which were gathering around the bright lights and even laying on the stars and attendees.

For the event, Nicole nonetheless looked fabulous and unbothered, wearing a custom, sequin Ferragamo gown in a burgundy brown hue, paired with a black blazer and Paris Texas shoes, plus she had her signature long blonde hair styled in a voluminous blow-out.

© Charley Gallay Nicole wore custom Ferragamo

Her stylist Jason Bolden, co-founder of JSN Studio, has also styled the likes of Justin Timberlake, Cynthia Erivo, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Brooklyn Beckham, among others.

The Perfect Couple is a six-episode limited drama series, and all episodes are out on Netflix now.

© Getty The actress at least had a blazer to field off gnats

Nicole stars as Greer Garrison Winbury, the steely matriarch of an uber-wealthy East Coast family that is gearing up for a family wedding, when a murder takes place, and everyone subsequently becomes a suspect.

© Getty The premiere took place at The Egyptian Theatre

It has been a busy end of the summer for the Oscar winner, who had two premieres for The Perfect Couple, plus another highly-anticipated premiere, though rather at the gnat-free Venice Film Festival.

© Getty The cast also had a London premiere

While at Venice, Nicole premiered Babygirl, an erotic thriller directed by Halina Reijn from A24, also starring Harris Dickinson.

Out on Christmas this year, the film follows a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with a much younger intern.