Princess Beatrice's eight-year-old stepson Wolfie couldn't be more adorable.

Splitting his time between the ultra-glamorous home in Chelsea he shares with his mother Dara Huang and the US, it's safe to say the little one already lives the dream life.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie shows off impressive skill inside ultra-lavish Chelsea home

On Monday, proud mum Dara shared the most adorable clip of her son showing off a rather impressive skill. The youngster was filmed walking across the top of his sofa, perfectly poised like a tightrope walker. See the moment in the video below.

The video was featured in a 'photo dump' from a gloriously festive week. Also included in the post were some adorable photos of her son, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

One sweet snap saw Wolfie sitting under his incredible family Christmas tree, playing with his toy cars, and it looked like it could be a Christmas card. Other fabulous moments showed Wolfie playing outside, doing some colouring, and enjoying time with his friends.

Captioning the post, Dara penned: "Week wrap-up! Wow, what another incredible week filled with blessings, friends, clients and support for each other.

"Interview with @tatlermagazine, supporting @marykatrantzou as creative director and her new collection for @bvlgari, working hard in the office @dhliberty, reading my fortune with @janaviindia and @ninacampbellltd, and getting laser IPL with @alice_henshaw_, having the BEST client meeting with @sameer.sain — it is never a boring day!! So grateful.

"Thank you for the last month of the year. Heading to the USA at the end of this week! So excited to see palm trees and sunshine."

© Getty Images Wolfie matched with his father's navy suit

The fabulous update came just days after Wolfie was pictured alongside his dad and stepmother, Beatrice, at the Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday evening.

For the special evening, Wolfie looked so adorable, twinning with his property developer father in a navy blue velvet jacket with gold buttons, which he wore with navy blue trousers and blue suede shoes. Meanwhile, dad Edoardo wore a navy blue suit.

Dara and Wolfie's fabulous London Christmas

Whilst the pair might be heading for Florida, they have certainly made the most of their time in London and were captured decorating their lavish Christmas tree.

© Instagram

The giant tree, situated in the corner of their luxurious living room, was covered with red and white baubles and completed with golden ribbon wrapped all around. Wolfie added a few finishing touches as he reached up to add more baubles to the stunning tree.

In an Instagram video, Dara asked Wolfie: "What do you think? How does it look?" Wolfie was quick to show off his budding artistic talents as he responded: "There's so much ribbon at the top and not enough at the bottom."