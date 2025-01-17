Amy Dowden reflects on feeling 'robbed' following last year's shock Strictly exit

Amy Dowden made her triumphant return to Strictly Come Dancing last year with the dancer partnered with JLS singer JB Gill.

However, the 34-year-old sadly made an early exit from the competition after she picked up insufficiency stress fracture in her shin. In a new interview with the Mirror, Amy reflected on how she felt "robbed of the year" because of the injury and it left her feeling not "the slightest bit like Amy".

WATCH: Amy Dowden returns to Strictly after cancer diagnosis

Ahead of the upcoming Strictly Live Tour, Amy shared how far she had come since the injury. "I feel like Amy again," she told the publication.

"2025, my energy levels are different and I’m super excited to be back on tour and to be able to dance with JB again. Our journey was cut so unexpectedly short and also to be part of a team. The first trio on tour. What a way to start 2025."

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Amy will dance again on the Strictly tour with JB

Following her departure from Strictly, Amy's partner, JB, was partnered with Lauren Oakley and on the upcoming tour, the singer will dance with both ladies.

Praising Amy, JB said: "It's amazing. The reality of it is that I get to dance with two incredible dancers. Two incredible women. I had the pleasure of dancing with them both of course throughout the competition."

© Guy Levy Amy made her full return to Strictly last series

Amy's return to Strictly came a year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The Welsh-born dancer discovered a lump in her breast the day before she went on her honeymoon with her husband Ben Jones.

After a mastectomy and chemotherapy, the dancer announced in February that she has "no evidence of disease" following tests. In a post on Instagram, Amy said the news was "my biggest accomplishment yet," adding that she won't get the all-clear for five years.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The Welsh dancer underwent chemotherapy for breast cancer in 2023

Sharing her gratitude for her support network, she went on to say: "To my family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys! Thank you! I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups."