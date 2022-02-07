Amanda Holden was among the lucky guests invited to attend an eighth birthday party for Eric Cowell – the son of Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman – on Sunday, and she has now given fans a sneak peek inside the celebrations.

MORE: Simon Cowell's mammoth London home where he's recovering from second bike crash

Amanda, who is a close family friend, posted a series of snapshots on her Instagram Stories, including one showing her with newly-engaged Lauren.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell enjoys birthday celebrations with son Eric

Lauren stands in the centre of the photo, flanked by Amanda and Katrina Shalit, with the trio all laughing as they pose with their arms each other.

READ: Simon Cowell's brother talks bittersweet engagement to Lauren Silverman

MORE: Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

In other images, Amanda can be seen with her BGT co-star Simon, and she revealed in her post that she had presented him with a cheeky gift following his recent second bike accident – a set of stabilisers!

Amanda posed for a photo with Lauren and Katrina at the party

It's been an exciting time in the Cowell household. Prior to Eric's birthday celebrations, it was revealed that Simon and Lauren were engaged after 13 years together. Amanda later admitted she was shocked by the proposal.

READ: Amanda Holden reveals her daughter's funny Simon Cowell moment

MORE: Lauren Silverman shows off stunning diamond ring after Simon Cowell's beach proposal

"Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you know they've been through so much together," she said on her Heart FM radio show. "I think she's the one, but I don't know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it.

She presented friend Simon with a set of stabilisers

"Then last night, we all got the text saying 'It's happening'. We couldn't believe it and I knew it would be in the papers today if we got the text last night. So I was like, 'Oh my goodness.'"

READ: Simon Cowell makes rare revelation about fatherhood

MORE: America's Got Talent judges' children: Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and more

Although details of the wedding are yet to be announced, Amanda said she was hopeful that the big day will take place this year. "I would love to think so," she explained. "I'm messaging them as we speak going, 'Do I need to book flights to Barbados, I want to get in there before prices go up.'

Simon pictured with future wife Lauren and their son Eric

"I've got to book time off work - I've got to get a hat! I'm thinking, who's going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited? Now come on!"

Simon and Lauren were first romantically linked in 2013 and they went on to welcome Eric – their only child together – on Valentine's Day in 2014.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.