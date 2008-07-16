Berries and cream pavlova

Ingredients (Serves 8)

3 large Lion quality egg whites

175g/6oz caster sugar

1 tsp cornflour

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tsp white or red wine vinegar



For the filling

300ml/1⁄2pt double cream

100g/4oz blueberries

150g/5oz strawberries, hulled, rinsedand halved



Preheat the oven to 130°C, 250°F, Gas 1⁄2. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment and draw a 22cm/9in diameter circle in the centre.



Whisk the egg whites in a clean, grease-free bowl until they form stiff peaks. Add half the caster sugar a dessertspoonful at a time and whisk again until the mixture is thick and shiny. Mix the cornflour, vanilla and vinegar to a paste, then fold in the egg mix with the remaining sugar. Pile the meringue into the circle on the baking sheet, making a hollow in centre.



Bake for about 11⁄4 hours. Turn off the oven, open the door slightly and leave the meringue to cool. When ready to serve, whip the cream until it forms soft peaks, heap in the centre of the meringue and top with the fruit. Serve the Pavlova within an hour of filling.