Chocolate glories

If you’re making this as a special treat for children, you might want to omit the roasted nuts

Ingredients (Serves 2)

  • 1 x 37g pack Maltesers
  • 2 scoops chocolate ice cream
  • 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
  • 2 scoops coffee ice cream
  • Handful shelled hazelnuts, walnuts or pecans, roasted and chopped
  • 2 tbsp whipped cream
  • Rich chocolate sauce
  • Thin slices of orange chocolate, broken into triangles
  • Cocoa powder for dusting

Crumble the Maltesers and divide between the bases of 2 sundae glasses. Place a scoop of chocolate ice cream in each glass, then a scoop of vanilla, then finally a scoop of coffee ice cream.

Sprinkle over the roasted and chopped nuts, if using, then top with a swirl of whipped cream.

Drizzle generously with the rich chocolate sauce then carefully push in the chocolate triangles to decorate.

Serve immediately, lightly dusted with a little cocoa powder.

