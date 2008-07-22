Chocolate glories

Ingredients (Serves 2)

1 x 37g pack Maltesers

2 scoops chocolate ice cream

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

2 scoops coffee ice cream

Handful shelled hazelnuts, walnuts or pecans, roasted and chopped

2 tbsp whipped cream

Rich chocolate sauce

Thin slices of orange chocolate, broken into triangles

Cocoa powder for dusting

Crumble the Maltesers and divide between the bases of 2 sundae glasses. Place a scoop of chocolate ice cream in each glass, then a scoop of vanilla, then finally a scoop of coffee ice cream.

Sprinkle over the roasted and chopped nuts, if using, then top with a swirl of whipped cream.

Drizzle generously with the rich chocolate sauce then carefully push in the chocolate triangles to decorate.

Serve immediately, lightly dusted with a little cocoa powder.