Chocolate glories
If you’re making this as a special treat for children, you might want to omit the roasted nuts
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- 1 x 37g pack Maltesers
- 2 scoops chocolate ice cream
- 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 2 scoops coffee ice cream
- Handful shelled hazelnuts, walnuts or pecans, roasted and chopped
- 2 tbsp whipped cream
- Rich chocolate sauce
- Thin slices of orange chocolate, broken into triangles
- Cocoa powder for dusting
Crumble the Maltesers and divide between the bases of 2 sundae glasses. Place a scoop of chocolate ice cream in each glass, then a scoop of vanilla, then finally a scoop of coffee ice cream.
Sprinkle over the roasted and chopped nuts, if using, then top with a swirl of whipped cream.
Drizzle generously with the rich chocolate sauce then carefully push in the chocolate triangles to decorate.
Serve immediately, lightly dusted with a little cocoa powder.
Latest comments