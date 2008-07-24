Broccoli tabbouleh salad

50g/2oz cracked wheat

125g/41⁄2oz small broccoli florets

2 ripe plum tomatoes, chopped

2 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

2 tbsp chopped fresh mint

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp olive oil

Juice of 1 small lemon (about 2 tbsp)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Put the cracked wheat into a small saucepan and cover with about 150ml/1⁄4pt cold water.Bring slowly to the boil, then bubble gently for 10 minutes or until most of the water has evaporated. Remove the pan from the heat, cover with a lid or clean tea towel and leave to steam for 10 minutes.Meanwhile, drop the broccoli into a pan of lightly salted boiling water and cook for about 3-5 minutes or until just tender but still quite crunchy. Drain and run under cold water to prevent it from overcooking.Stir the cracked wheat with a fork to break up the grains (it should be tender and crumbly), then tip it into a large serving bowl. Add the chopped tomatoes, spring onions, chopped herbs, olive oil and lemon juice and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add an extra squeeze of lemon juice to taste as required. The salad should be quite sharp and slightly salty.