Wild rice and and basmati salad with smoked ham recipe

Perfect for an outdoor brunch or picnic

Ingredients (Serves 4)

  • 2 smoked ham hocks, about 800g/1lb 8oz each, soaked overnight and drained
  • 1 onion, peeled and halved
  • 1 large carrot, peeled and cut into 3 chunks
  • 1 stick celery, trimmed and cut into 3 pieces
  • Handful of flat-leaf parsley sprigs
  • Handful of thyme sprigs
  • 1 bay leaf
  • tsp black peppercorns

For the salad

  • 150g/5oz mixed basmati and wild rice
  • 150g/5oz French beans, trimmed and halved
  • Handful of flat-leaf parsley, torn
  • Squeeze of lemon juice to taste
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Put the ham hocks into a large pan with the onion, carrot, celery, herbs and peppercorns. Cover the meat with cold water, bring to the boil then skim off any scum. Cover and simmer for 3-4 hours until the hocks are very tender – the meat should slide easily from the bone.

Leave them to cool slightly in the stock then lift onto a plate. While still warm, peel off the skin and remove the fat. Break the meat into flakes and place in a salad bowl.

Measure 1ltr/1/2 pt of the ham poaching stock. (Save the rest to make a soup.) Pour into a medium saucepan and add the rice. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 20-25 minutes until the rice is tender. Blanch the beans. Add them to the pan of boiling salted water and cook for 3-4 minutes until just tender. Refresh under cold water. Drain thoroughly.

When ready, drain the rice in a colander set over another pan.

Place the pan lid over the colander to let the rice dry out a little, then tip into the bowl with the ham. Add the beans, parsley, lemon juice, oil and a generous grinding of black pepper. Toss well and serve warm.

Related news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To send the comment, please type down the text in the captcha: