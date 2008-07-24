Wild rice and and basmati salad with smoked ham recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4)

2 smoked ham hocks, about 800g/1lb 8oz each, soaked overnight and drained

1 onion, peeled and halved

1 large carrot, peeled and cut into 3 chunks

1 stick celery, trimmed and cut into 3 pieces

Handful of flat-leaf parsley sprigs

Handful of thyme sprigs

1 bay leaf

tsp black peppercorns

For the salad

150g/5oz mixed basmati and wild rice

150g/5oz French beans, trimmed and halved

Handful of flat-leaf parsley, torn

Squeeze of lemon juice to taste

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

Put the ham hocks into a large pan with the onion, carrot, celery, herbs and peppercorns. Cover the meat with cold water, bring to the boil then skim off any scum. Cover and simmer for 3-4 hours until the hocks are very tender – the meat should slide easily from the bone.

Leave them to cool slightly in the stock then lift onto a plate. While still warm, peel off the skin and remove the fat. Break the meat into flakes and place in a salad bowl.

Measure 1ltr/1/2 pt of the ham poaching stock. (Save the rest to make a soup.) Pour into a medium saucepan and add the rice. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 20-25 minutes until the rice is tender. Blanch the beans. Add them to the pan of boiling salted water and cook for 3-4 minutes until just tender. Refresh under cold water. Drain thoroughly.

When ready, drain the rice in a colander set over another pan.

Place the pan lid over the colander to let the rice dry out a little, then tip into the bowl with the ham. Add the beans, parsley, lemon juice, oil and a generous grinding of black pepper. Toss well and serve warm.