Chocolate pots

These little pots are a big hit, especially if you serve them with
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 100g/4oz luxury Belgian plain chocolate
- 12 white marshmallows, chopped
- 100g/4oz fresh raspberries, plus extra to serve
- 250ml/9fl oz chocolate flavoured Alpro soya Shake
- Fresh mint sprigs to decorate
Break the chocolate into pieces and place with the chopped marshmallows in a bowl over a pan of barely simmering water until melted. Arrange enough raspberries to cover the bases of serving glasses or ramekins. Whisk the Alpro soya Shake into the melted chocolate mixture, then pour into the serving glasses or ramekins, and chill for 2 hours. Serve decorated with a couple of fresh raspberries and a sprig of mint.