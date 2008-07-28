Chocolate pots

Ingredients (Serves 4)

100g/4oz luxury Belgian plain chocolate

12 white marshmallows, chopped

100g/4oz fresh raspberries, plus extra to serve

250ml/9fl oz chocolate flavoured Alpro soya Shake

Fresh mint sprigs to decorate

Break the chocolate into pieces and place with the chopped marshmallows in a bowl over a pan of barely simmering water until melted. Arrange enough raspberries to cover the bases of serving glasses or ramekins. Whisk the Alpro soya Shake into the melted chocolate mixture, then pour into the serving glasses or ramekins, and chill for 2 hours. Serve decorated with a couple of fresh raspberries and a sprig of mint.