Spicy parsnip soup recipe
This soup can be made ahead and reheated just before serving. To achieve the best flavour, use as many organic ingredients as possible
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 50g/2oz Organic lightly salted butter
- 1 onion, peeled and finely diced
- 500g/1lb 2oz parsnips, trimmed, peeled and diced
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 500ml/18fl oz vegetable stock
- 1 tbsp clear organic honey
- 2 bay leaves
- 300g/11oz Yeo Valley
- Organic fat-free natural yoghurt
- A pinch each of cayenne pepper and ground cumin
- Sprigs of fresh parsley to garnish
Melt the butter in a mediumsized pan. Add the onion and cook over a gentle heat until soft and translucent.
Add the parsnips, season with a little salt and freshly ground black pepper, then stir and cook gently for 4-5 minutes. Stir in the stock, honey and bay leaves, bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 25 minutes until the parsnips are soft.
Discard the bay leaves. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the parsnips to a blender with the yoghurt and whizz until smooth.
Return to the pan and stir in the cayenne pepper and cumin.
Adjust the seasoning and reheat gently. Ladle into warm bowls and garnish with parsley sprigs.
