Spicy parsnip soup recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4)

50g/2oz Organic lightly salted butter

1 onion, peeled and finely diced

500g/1lb 2oz parsnips, trimmed, peeled and diced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

500ml/18fl oz vegetable stock

1 tbsp clear organic honey

2 bay leaves

300g/11oz Yeo Valley

Organic fat-free natural yoghurt

A pinch each of cayenne pepper and ground cumin

Sprigs of fresh parsley to garnish

Melt the butter in a mediumsized pan. Add the onion and cook over a gentle heat until soft and translucent.

Add the parsnips, season with a little salt and freshly ground black pepper, then stir and cook gently for 4-5 minutes. Stir in the stock, honey and bay leaves, bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 25 minutes until the parsnips are soft.

Discard the bay leaves. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the parsnips to a blender with the yoghurt and whizz until smooth.

Return to the pan and stir in the cayenne pepper and cumin.

Adjust the seasoning and reheat gently. Ladle into warm bowls and garnish with parsley sprigs.