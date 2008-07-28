Ingredients (Serves 2)

2 Quality Standard Mark lean English beef rump or sirloin steaks

1 x 100g bag of mixed salad leaves

For the strawberry salsa

8 fresh strawberries, rinsed, hulled and sliced

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1⁄2 tsp black peppercorns, crushed

For the caper salsa

3 tbsp capers, rinsed and chopped

2 gherkins, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

Cook the rump or sirloin steaks, according to preference, on a preheated grill or barbecue. Allow 21⁄2 minutes each side for rare, 4 each side for medium or 6 each side for well done.

Meanwhile, make the salsas by mixing together the ingredients for each in separate bowls. Serve the cooked steaks with mixed salad and a spoonful of salsa of your choice.