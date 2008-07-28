Beef steak with summer salsas
Take outdoor eating up a notch with this stylish dish – the addition of strawberries heralds the true start of summer
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- 2 Quality Standard Mark lean English beef rump or sirloin steaks
- 1 x 100g bag of mixed salad leaves
For the strawberry salsa
- 8 fresh strawberries, rinsed, hulled and sliced
- 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
- 1⁄2 tsp black peppercorns, crushed
For the caper salsa
- 3 tbsp capers, rinsed and chopped
- 2 gherkins, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp olive oil
Cook the rump or sirloin steaks, according to preference, on a preheated grill or barbecue. Allow 21⁄2 minutes each side for rare, 4 each side for medium or 6 each side for well done.
Meanwhile, make the salsas by mixing together the ingredients for each in separate bowls. Serve the cooked steaks with mixed salad and a spoonful of salsa of your choice.
