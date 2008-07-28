Beef steak with summer salsas

Take outdoor eating up a notch with this stylish dish – the addition of strawberries heralds the true start of summer

Ingredients (Serves 2)

  • 2 Quality Standard Mark lean English beef rump or sirloin steaks
  • 1 x 100g bag of mixed salad leaves

For the strawberry salsa

  • 8 fresh strawberries, rinsed, hulled and sliced
  • 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1⁄2 tsp black peppercorns, crushed

For the caper salsa

  • 3 tbsp capers, rinsed and chopped
  • 2 gherkins, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
    1 tbsp olive oil

Cook the rump or sirloin steaks, according to preference, on a preheated grill or barbecue. Allow 21⁄2 minutes each side for rare, 4 each side for medium or 6 each side for well done.

Meanwhile, make the salsas by mixing together the ingredients for each in separate bowls. Serve the cooked steaks with mixed salad and a spoonful of salsa of your choice.

