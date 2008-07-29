Hot pepper prawns recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4)

450g/1lb raw prawns

1 tsp salt

2 tsp cornflour

2 tsp sesame oil

2 tbsp groundnut oil

2 fresh chillies, deseeded and roughly chopped

1 tbsp drained black beans

2 tbsp garlic, peeled and coarsely chopped

4 tbsp coarsely chopped spring onions

3 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp sugar

2 tsp cornflour mixed with 2 tsp cold water



Peel the prawns and discard the shells.



Using a small sharp knife split the prawns partially along the back and remove the fine digestive cord. Pat the prawns dry with kitchen paper and combine with the salt, cornflour and sesame oil. Mix well and set aside.



Heat a wok or large, non-stick frying pan until it is hot, then add the groundnut oil and prawns. Stir-fry for 1 minute, then remove the prawns with a slotted spoon and set aside.



Add the chillies, black beans, garlic and spring onions to the wok and stirfry for 20 seconds. Add the vinegar, soy sauce and sugar, then stir in the cornflour and water mix and return the prawns to the wok. Cook for another 2 minutes then serve at once.