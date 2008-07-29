Chicken and corn tacos
Serve in Old El Paso taco shells, or in a bowl topped with sour cream, grated cheese and a handful of tortilla chips
Ingredients (Serves 4 child portions)
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 small onion (about 75g/3oz), peeled and finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 1⁄2 green chilli, deseeded and diced
- 1⁄2 tsp chilli powder, or to taste
- 250g/9oz minced chicken
- 1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
- Pinch of dried oregano
- 2 tbsp tomato purée
- 50ml/2fl oz chicken stock
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 x 198g can Green Giant sweet corn, drained
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
To serve
- Frilly lettuce
- 1 pack Old El Paso taco shells
- Sour cream, salsa and guacamole
Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan and sauté the onion for 5 minutes until soft. Add the garlic, green chilli and chill powder and cook for 3-4 minutes until aromatic. Transfer to a medium saucepan.
Add the chicken to the frying pan and brown all over, then add to the onion mixture along with the remaining ingredients.
Simmer for 35-40 minutes until the sauce thickens.
Season to taste.
Line 4 taco shells with frilly lettuce and spoon the chicken and corn mix on top.
Serve on a bed of lettuce with an assortment of dips, such as salsa, sour cream and guacamole, in bowls.
