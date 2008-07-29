Chicken and corn tacos

Ingredients (Serves 4 child portions)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion (about 75g/3oz), peeled and finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1⁄2 green chilli, deseeded and diced

1⁄2 tsp chilli powder, or to taste

250g/9oz minced chicken

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

Pinch of dried oregano

2 tbsp tomato purée

50ml/2fl oz chicken stock

1 tsp sugar

1 x 198g can Green Giant sweet corn, drained

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve

Frilly lettuce

1 pack Old El Paso taco shells

Sour cream, salsa and guacamole

Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan and sauté the onion for 5 minutes until soft. Add the garlic, green chilli and chill powder and cook for 3-4 minutes until aromatic. Transfer to a medium saucepan.

Add the chicken to the frying pan and brown all over, then add to the onion mixture along with the remaining ingredients.

Simmer for 35-40 minutes until the sauce thickens.

Season to taste.

Line 4 taco shells with frilly lettuce and spoon the chicken and corn mix on top.

Serve on a bed of lettuce with an assortment of dips, such as salsa, sour cream and guacamole, in bowls.



