Chicken and corn tacos

Serve in Old El Paso taco shells, or in a bowl topped with sour cream, grated cheese and a handful of tortilla chips

Ingredients (Serves 4 child portions)

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 small onion (about 75g/3oz), peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 1⁄2 green chilli, deseeded and diced
  • 1⁄2 tsp chilli powder, or to taste
  • 250g/9oz minced chicken
  • 1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
  • Pinch of dried oregano
  • 2 tbsp tomato purée
  • 50ml/2fl oz chicken stock
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 x 198g can Green Giant sweet corn, drained
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve

  • Frilly lettuce
  • 1 pack Old El Paso taco shells
  • Sour cream, salsa and guacamole

Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan and sauté the onion for 5 minutes until soft. Add the garlic, green chilli and chill powder and cook for 3-4 minutes until aromatic. Transfer to a medium saucepan.

Add the chicken to the frying pan and brown all over, then add to the onion mixture along with the remaining ingredients.

Simmer for 35-40 minutes until the sauce thickens.

Season to taste.

Line 4 taco shells with frilly lettuce and spoon the chicken and corn mix on top.

Serve on a bed of lettuce with an assortment of dips, such as salsa, sour cream and guacamole, in bowls.


