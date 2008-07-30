Mixed mushroom frittata recipe
A frittata is great finger food, ideal for picnics
Ingredients (Serves 6)
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 shallots, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 300g/11oz mixed wild and cultivated mushrooms, like girolle, shiitake, chanterelle and portobello
- 6 eggs
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Gently heat 2 tbsp of the oil in a nonstick frying pan, add the shallots, garlic and thyme and fry gently for 5 minutes until softened.
Meanwhile, brush off any dirt clinging to the mushrooms and wipe the caps. Chop or slice coarsely and add to the pan. Fry for 4-5 minutes until they are just starting to release their juices then remove from the heat and set aside.
Crack the eggs into a bowl, add the parsley and a little salt and pepper, whisk briefly then stir into the mushroom mixture. Wipe the frying pan clean. Preheat the grill to hot.
Heat the remaining 1 tbsp of oil in the clean pan and pour in the egg and mushroom mixture. Cook over a medium heat for 8-10 minutes until set on the bottom. Put the pan under the grill and cook for 2-3 minutes until the top of the frittata is set and spotted brown.
Remove from the heat and leave to cool before wrapping.
