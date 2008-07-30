Mixed mushroom frittata recipe

Ingredients (Serves 6)

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 shallots, peeled and finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme leaves

300g/11oz mixed wild and cultivated mushrooms, like girolle, shiitake, chanterelle and portobello

6 eggs

2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Gently heat 2 tbsp of the oil in a nonstick frying pan, add the shallots, garlic and thyme and fry gently for 5 minutes until softened.

Meanwhile, brush off any dirt clinging to the mushrooms and wipe the caps. Chop or slice coarsely and add to the pan. Fry for 4-5 minutes until they are just starting to release their juices then remove from the heat and set aside.

Crack the eggs into a bowl, add the parsley and a little salt and pepper, whisk briefly then stir into the mushroom mixture. Wipe the frying pan clean. Preheat the grill to hot.

Heat the remaining 1 tbsp of oil in the clean pan and pour in the egg and mushroom mixture. Cook over a medium heat for 8-10 minutes until set on the bottom. Put the pan under the grill and cook for 2-3 minutes until the top of the frittata is set and spotted brown.

Remove from the heat and leave to cool before wrapping.