Method

To make the sauce, pour the coconut milk into a large frying pan, add the shallots, sugar, curry paste, tamarind paste and chopped apple. Season well, then bring to the boil and cook for 2 minutes.

Add the fish fillets to the pan, cover with a baking tray and simmer gently for about 2-3 minutes until the fish is just very slightly undercooked – it will finish off cooking while it is standing.

Put some cooked basmati rice into four deep bowls, add a salmon fillet to each, spoon over the sauce, sprinkle with coriander and serve straight away.