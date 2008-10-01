Phil Vickery's green fish curry with coconut milk and bramleys
The apple deliciously offsets the richness of the coconut milk. Add more or less curry paste depending on how hot you like it
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 200ml/7fl oz coconut milk
- 4 small shallots, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 tsp caster sugar
- 2 level tsp Thai green curry paste
- 1 tsp tamarind paste
- 2 medium Bramley apples, peeled, cored and chopped very finely
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 x 125g/41/2oz pieces salmon fillet, skinned
- Cooked basmati rice to serve
- 1 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
Method
To make the sauce, pour the coconut milk into a large frying pan, add the shallots, sugar, curry paste, tamarind paste and chopped apple. Season well, then bring to the boil and cook for 2 minutes.
Add the fish fillets to the pan, cover with a baking tray and simmer gently for about 2-3 minutes until the fish is just very slightly undercooked – it will finish off cooking while it is standing.
Put some cooked basmati rice into four deep bowls, add a salmon fillet to each, spoon over the sauce, sprinkle with coriander and serve straight away.
