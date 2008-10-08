Spiced skewered lamb recipe

Ingredients (Serves 2)

200g/7oz lamb fillet, very finely sliced, then cut into small pieces

Olive oil

For the seasoning

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

1⁄2 tsp paprika

1⁄2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp light soy sauce

1 tsp groundnut oil

1 tsp Shaohsing rice wine or dry sherry

For the orange and fennel salad

4 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp orange juice

Juice of 1⁄2 lime

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

Sea salt and ground black pepper

200g/7oz mixed washed salad leaves

1 fennel bulb, finely sliced, soaked in cold water for 30 seconds, then drained

2 oranges, peeled and segmented

Method

Soak 8-10 wooden skewers in cold water for approximately 20 minutes – this will stop them burning during cooking.

Combine all the ingredients for the seasoning in a bowl. Add the lamb and stir to coat in the spices, then thread the meat onto the skewers.

Heat a griddle pan over a high heat and add a drizzle of olive oil. Place the lamb skewers in the pan and cook until browned on one side, then turn and cook for 1 minute. Take off the heat.

For the dressing, put the oil, orange juice, lime juice, soy sauce, sesame oil, salt and pepper into a bowl and mix. Put the salad leaves into another bowl, top with the fennel and then the orange segments. Drizzle with the dressing.

To serve, divide the orange and fennel salad between two plates and then place the skewers of lamb on top.