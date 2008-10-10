Shakshouka with peppers recipe

Ingredients (Serves 2-4)

1 tbsp olive oil

3 red peppers, deseeded and roughly chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

3 tomatoes, chopped

1 tsp harissa paste

1 tbsp capers, drained and roughly chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tbsp fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

4 large Lion Quality eggs

Flat or pitta breads to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6. Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan, add the peppers and cook over a high heat for 8 minutes until they are soft and charred around the edges. Add the garlic and tomatoes and sauté for a further couple of minutes until the tomatoes are softened. Stir in the harissa and capers then season to taste. Divide the mixture between two small ovenproof dishes, or one large one. Make two wells in each mixture, sprinkle with parsley and carefully crack an egg into each well. Cover the dishes with a sheet of baking foil (this stops the yolks wrinkling) and bake for 8-10 minutes. Serve with warmed flat or pitta breads.