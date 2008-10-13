Butternut squash veloute, chocolate and cumin stirrer

Chocolate and spice and all things nice, by Paul A. Young and Alan Jones, head chef of Almeida

Ingredients (Serves 6)


For the butternut squash velouté

 

  • 1 butternut squash
  • 50g butter
  • 1lt vegetable stock
  • 200ml cream
  • 25g parmesan cheese

For Chocolate and Cumin Stirrer

 

 

  • 150g 72% chocolate
  • 1 teaspoon black cumin seeds
  • 0.25  teaspoon sea salt

 

Method


Peel and cut the squash into 1 cm cubes. Sweat in butter without colour for about 3-4 minutes. Add a little salt (not too much because the stirrer will add seasoning). Add stock and cook for 5 minutes. Add the cream and cheese then bring to the boil and remove from heat. Blend in a food processor and then pass through a fine sieve.


Over a bain-marie gently melt 200g of the chocolate until smooth and glossy. Chop the remaining chocolate into even sized pieces, (the size of your thumb nail) and mix vigorously into the melted chocolate until smooth. Check the temperature of the chocolate by dipping in a spoon and touching your bottom lip, the chocolate should not feel too warm or too cold but be at body temperature.


Toast the cumin seeds in a dry frying pan until they begin to smoke slightly. Crush well in a pestle and mortar with the sea salt. Mix in the cumin and salt. Now either pipe thick long sticks of chocolate using a piping bag onto parchment sheets or use a PVC or Polycarbonate mould to shape your stirrer. Place in the fridge for ten minutes and turn out onto a clean cloth.

Serve the veloute in a bowl or cup with the chocolate stirrer on the side so your guests can add as much or little as they wish.

Related news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To send the comment, please type down the text in the captcha: