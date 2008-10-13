Ingredients (Serves 6)



For the butternut squash velouté

1 butternut squash

50g butter

1lt vegetable stock

200ml cream

25g parmesan cheese

For Chocolate and Cumin Stirrer

150g 72% chocolate

1 teaspoon black cumin seeds

0.25 teaspoon sea salt

Method



Peel and cut the squash into 1 cm cubes. Sweat in butter without colour for about 3-4 minutes. Add a little salt (not too much because the stirrer will add seasoning). Add stock and cook for 5 minutes. Add the cream and cheese then bring to the boil and remove from heat. Blend in a food processor and then pass through a fine sieve.



Over a bain-marie gently melt 200g of the chocolate until smooth and glossy. Chop the remaining chocolate into even sized pieces, (the size of your thumb nail) and mix vigorously into the melted chocolate until smooth. Check the temperature of the chocolate by dipping in a spoon and touching your bottom lip, the chocolate should not feel too warm or too cold but be at body temperature.



Toast the cumin seeds in a dry frying pan until they begin to smoke slightly. Crush well in a pestle and mortar with the sea salt. Mix in the cumin and salt. Now either pipe thick long sticks of chocolate using a piping bag onto parchment sheets or use a PVC or Polycarbonate mould to shape your stirrer. Place in the fridge for ten minutes and turn out onto a clean cloth.

Serve the veloute in a bowl or cup with the chocolate stirrer on the side so your guests can add as much or little as they wish.