Creme brulee recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4)

450ml/16fl oz double cream

4cm/11⁄2in piece vanilla pod

4 large egg yolks

40g/11⁄2oz Billington’s Unrefined Golden Caster Sugar

1 tsp cornflour

50g/2oz Billington's Demerara Sugar

Method

Pour the double cream into a pan. Split the vanilla pod in half lengthways and scrape out the seeds. Add the seeds and pod to the cream, heat until just boiling, then immediately remove from the heat.

Place the egg yolks in a large bowl and gradually beat in the caster sugar. Continue beating for 2-3 minutes, or until the mixture is pale yellow, then beat in the cornflour. Remove the pod from the warm double cream and stir into the egg mixture.

Pour the mixture into the top part of a double saucepan, or a bowl set over a pan of simmering water, and stir slowly, until the custard thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Remove from the heat and stir to cool slightly. Strain, pour into individual small cups or ramekins and chill in the fridge.

Before serving, stand the cups in a shallow dish surrounded by ice to keep them cool. Preheat the grill to hot. Sprinkle the brûlées with the demerara sugar and place under the hot grill until the sugar melts and forms a glaze. Alternatively, use a cook’s blowtorch. Serve immediately.