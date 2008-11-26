Anthony Worrall-Thompson's Asian steamed mussels recipe
This recipe uses classic French principles and zaps them with an Asian kick
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 150ml/1⁄4pt Chinese cooking wine or mirin (a type of Japanese rice wine)
- 1 tbsp soy sauce or tamari
- Juice and zest of 1 lime
- 2 tsp clear honey
- 1 tbsp black bean sauce
- 1 tbsp non-flavoured oil
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed to a paste
- 2 red hot chillies, deseeded and finely chopped
- 2kg/41⁄2lb fresh mussels, cleaned and beards removed
- A handful of fresh coriander leaves
- 2 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced
Method
Heat the cooking wine or mirin, soy sauce or tamari, lime juice and zest, honey and black bean sauce in a small pan, simmering for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a wok or large pan with a lid, heat the oil with the ginger, garlic and chillies, and cook for 3 minutes. Add the wine mixture, taking care as it will splutter, and bring to the boil.
Add the cleaned mussels and shake to combine. Cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid and cook over a high heat for 5 minutes, shaking from time to time.
Add the coriander leaves and spring onions, then toss to combine. Serve immediately, discarding any mussels that haven’t opened.
AWT’S Hot tip: ‘No luck buying cooking wine or mirin? Then use dry sherry or some Sauvignon Blanc from Australia or New Zealand.’
