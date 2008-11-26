Anthony Worrall-Thompson's Asian steamed mussels recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4)

150ml/1⁄4pt Chinese cooking wine or mirin (a type of Japanese rice wine)

1 tbsp soy sauce or tamari

Juice and zest of 1 lime

2 tsp clear honey

1 tbsp black bean sauce

1 tbsp non-flavoured oil

1 tsp grated ginger

2 cloves garlic, crushed to a paste

2 red hot chillies, deseeded and finely chopped

2kg/41⁄2lb fresh mussels, cleaned and beards removed

A handful of fresh coriander leaves

2 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

Method

Heat the cooking wine or mirin, soy sauce or tamari, lime juice and zest, honey and black bean sauce in a small pan, simmering for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a wok or large pan with a lid, heat the oil with the ginger, garlic and chillies, and cook for 3 minutes. Add the wine mixture, taking care as it will splutter, and bring to the boil.

Add the cleaned mussels and shake to combine. Cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid and cook over a high heat for 5 minutes, shaking from time to time.

Add the coriander leaves and spring onions, then toss to combine. Serve immediately, discarding any mussels that haven’t opened.

AWT’S Hot tip: ‘No luck buying cooking wine or mirin? Then use dry sherry or some Sauvignon Blanc from Australia or New Zealand.’