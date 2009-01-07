Sweet sesame mackerel with banana relish

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 mackerel fillets, skinned and with any bones removed

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

1 tbsp light soft brown sugar



For the banana chutney

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

1 tsp light soft brown sugar

2 bananas (best under-ripe), peeled and cut into chunks

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

1⁄2 tsp allspice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp chopped fresh coriander (optional)



Method

First prepare the chutney. Warm the oil in a pan, add the onion and cook, without colouring, for several minutes until softened. Add the sugar and banana chunks, turn up the heat, then allow them to colour slightly and begin to soften. Add the vinegar and allspice, season and cook for 2-3 minutes, then remove from the heat and stir in the coriander, if using.



Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6, and lightly butter a baking tray. Brush the skinned side of the mackerel with the egg yolk. Mix the sesame seeds with the sugar and sprinkle liberally over the fillets so they are covered. Lay the fillets on the prepared baking tray and bake for 5-7 minutes until just firm to the touch, before serving with a spoonful of banana chutney on the side.