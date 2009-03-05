Ribollita soup recipe
Best served piping hot, and seasoned to your personal taste
Ingredients (Serves 4-6)
- 6 tbsp Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 large carrot, sliced
- 2 sticks celery, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 courgettes, halved and sliced
- 150g Savoy cabbage, shredded
- 400g can borlotti beans, drained
- 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 150ml/1/4pt red wine
- 600ml/1pt good chicken stock
- 1 tbsp fresh chopped thyme or 1 tsp dried
- 75g country style bread, crumbled
- 4 slices country bread
- More Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Flat leaf parsley to garnish
Method
Heat the oil in a large pan, add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic and sauté for 5 mins until soft and pale golden. Add the courgette and cabbage fry for 2 mins. Add the beans, tomatoes, wine, stock and thyme; bring to the boil. Cover and simmer for 15-20 mins or until all the vegetables are tender.
Remove the pan from the heat. Stir the crumbled bread into the soup and leave to soak for 10 minutes – this thickens the soup.
Season the soup to taste, then gently reheat until piping hot.
To serve, place a slice of bread in the base of four soup plates and drizzle over plenty of oil. Ladle the soup on top. Finish with another drizzle of oil.
