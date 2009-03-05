Ribollita soup recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4-6)

6 tbsp Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 large carrot, sliced

2 sticks celery, sliced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 courgettes, halved and sliced

150g Savoy cabbage, shredded

400g can borlotti beans, drained

400g can chopped tomatoes

150ml/1/4pt red wine

600ml/1pt good chicken stock

1 tbsp fresh chopped thyme or 1 tsp dried

75g country style bread, crumbled

4 slices country bread

More Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Flat leaf parsley to garnish



Method



Heat the oil in a large pan, add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic and sauté for 5 mins until soft and pale golden. Add the courgette and cabbage fry for 2 mins. Add the beans, tomatoes, wine, stock and thyme; bring to the boil. Cover and simmer for 15-20 mins or until all the vegetables are tender.



Remove the pan from the heat. Stir the crumbled bread into the soup and leave to soak for 10 minutes – this thickens the soup.



Season the soup to taste, then gently reheat until piping hot.



To serve, place a slice of bread in the base of four soup plates and drizzle over plenty of oil. Ladle the soup on top. Finish with another drizzle of oil.