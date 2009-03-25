Beefy spring stir-fry recipe

The veggies in this stir-fry will help you on your way to your 5-a-day

Ingredients (Serves 4)

  • 1 tbsp sunflower oil
  • 450g/1lb lean sirloin or rump steak, cut into strips
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 small red onion, peeled and finely sliced
  • 175g/6oz broccoli florets
  • 100g/4oz mange tout
  • 100g/4oz button mushrooms, wiped and halved
  • 1 pak choi, halved
  • 5 tbsp good, hot beef stock
  • 2 tbsp horseradish sauce
  • 1-2 tbsp light soy sauce
  • 1-2 tbsp sherry vinegar

Method


Heat the oil in a large non-stick wok until very hot. Season the beef then cook in the wok for 1 minute, until brown but only just cooked. Remove and set aside.

Add the onion to the wok and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add the broccoli, mange tout, mushrooms and pak choi, then stir-fry for 3-4 minutes. Add the stock and horseradish and stir to combine.

Return the beef to the wok with any meat juices from the plate. Add the soy sauce and sherry vinegar and stir to combine. Serve straight away with plain boiled rice.

