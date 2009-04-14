Jamaican brown stew chicken

Ingredients (Serves 6)

6 chicken drumsticks

6 chicken thighs

Juice of 1 lime

3 spring onions, trimmed and shredded

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

2 tsp soy sauce

1 onion, peeled and diced

4 sprigs fresh thyme, enough to give 1 tsp leaves

3 tomatoes, diced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp tomato ketchup

125ml/4½fl oz hot water

Rice and beans, plain steamed rice or pasta to serve



Method



Arrange the chicken pieces in a single layer in a dish, pour over the lime juice, sprinkle over the spring onions, garlic, soy sauce, chopped onion, thyme leaves and diced tomatoes, season well and mix together thoroughly. Cover and leave in the fridge to marinate for at least 2 hours, overnight if possible.



Remove the chicken from the dish, reserving the marinade, and pat dry with kitchen paper. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan over a moderate heat. Add the chicken pieces and cook, turning frequently, until golden. Spoon over the reserved marinade, stir in the ketchup and add enough hot water to just cover the chicken. Cover and simmer for 20-25 minutes until the sauce has thickened and the chicken is tender.



Serve heaped into warm bowls with rice and beans, plain steamed rice or pasta.