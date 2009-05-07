Pear, raspberry and honey buns

Ideal for a picnic or a teatime treat, or serve with a scoop or two of ice cream for a perfect pud

a
Ingredients (Makes 10 large or 15 small cakes)
  • 100g/4oz butter, softened
  • 75g/3oz caster sugar
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 150g/5oz self-raising flour, sifted
  • 25g/1oz runny honey
  • 2 small firm pears, peeled, cored and chopped into small pieces
  • 75g/3oz raspberries
  • 2 tbsp runny honey to glaze

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4, and line a bun or muffin tin with paper cases.

Cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy then add the beaten eggs gradually – you might need to add a little of the self-raising flour if the mixture begins to curdle. Stir in the honey, add the flour then carefully fold in two-thirds of the fruit.

Divide the mixture equally between the paper cases and sprinkle the remaining fruit on top. Transfer to the preheated oven and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. When cooked, transfer to a cooling rack.

Meanwhile, warm the remaining honey in a saucepan and brush over the top of each cake to glaze.

Related news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To send the comment, please type down the text in the captcha: