Pear, raspberry and honey buns

100g/4oz butter, softened

75g/3oz caster sugar

2 eggs, beaten

150g/5oz self-raising flour, sifted

25g/1oz runny honey

2 small firm pears, peeled, cored and chopped into small pieces

75g/3oz raspberries

2 tbsp runny honey to glaze

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4, and line a bun or muffin tin with paper cases.Cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy then add the beaten eggs gradually – you might need to add a little of the self-raising flour if the mixture begins to curdle. Stir in the honey, add the flour then carefully fold in two-thirds of the fruit.Divide the mixture equally between the paper cases and sprinkle the remaining fruit on top. Transfer to the preheated oven and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. When cooked, transfer to a cooling rack.Meanwhile, warm the remaining honey in a saucepan and brush over the top of each cake to glaze.