Pear, raspberry and honey buns
Ideal for a picnic or a teatime treat, or serve with a scoop or two of ice cream for a perfect pud
Ingredients (Makes 10 large or 15 small cakes)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4, and line a bun or muffin tin with paper cases.
Cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy then add the beaten eggs gradually – you might need to add a little of the self-raising flour if the mixture begins to curdle. Stir in the honey, add the flour then carefully fold in two-thirds of the fruit.
Divide the mixture equally between the paper cases and sprinkle the remaining fruit on top. Transfer to the preheated oven and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. When cooked, transfer to a cooling rack.
Meanwhile, warm the remaining honey in a saucepan and brush over the top of each cake to glaze.
- 100g/4oz butter, softened
- 75g/3oz caster sugar
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 150g/5oz self-raising flour, sifted
- 25g/1oz runny honey
- 2 small firm pears, peeled, cored and chopped into small pieces
- 75g/3oz raspberries
- 2 tbsp runny honey to glaze
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4, and line a bun or muffin tin with paper cases.
Cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy then add the beaten eggs gradually – you might need to add a little of the self-raising flour if the mixture begins to curdle. Stir in the honey, add the flour then carefully fold in two-thirds of the fruit.
Divide the mixture equally between the paper cases and sprinkle the remaining fruit on top. Transfer to the preheated oven and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. When cooked, transfer to a cooling rack.
Meanwhile, warm the remaining honey in a saucepan and brush over the top of each cake to glaze.
Latest comments