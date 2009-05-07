Hot chocolate coffee soufflé recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4)

3 x 45g bars Fairtrade Divine 70% Dark Chocolate

125ml strong black Fairtrade Café Direct coffee

3 large free range eggs, separated, plus 2 egg whites

2 tablespoons brandy (or try Co-op Fairtrade Premium White Rum)

3 tablespoons Tate & Lyle Fairtrade caster sugar icing sugar for sprinkling



Method



Brush the inside of a 1.25l soufflé dish (or four 300ml dishes) with melted butter and sprinkle with caster sugar. Set on a baking tray. Break up the chocolate and put into a heavy-based pan with the coffee. Set over a low heat and stir with a wooden spoon, until melted. Take the pan off the heat and beat the three egg yolks into the hot mixture so they thicken it. Stir in the brandy. The soufflé can be covered and kept at a cool room temperature for up to an hour at this point. Half an hour before serving, heat the oven to 220°C.



Put the five egg whites into the food mixer and whip until stiff. Add the caster sugar and beat 20 seconds longer or until the mixture looks glossy. Gently heat the chocolate mixture until just hot to the touch then remove the pan from the heat. Stir in about a quarter of the whites just to loosen the mixture then add this mixture to the whites and carefully fold them together.



Spoon into the prepared dish (or dishes) and bake at once in the heated oven allowing 12–15 minutes for the large soufflé or 7–9 minutes for the smaller ones – the mixture should still be wobbly in the centre. Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve immediately.