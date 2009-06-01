Honey and thyme roasted carrots
When you’ve got the oven on for a roast, why not pop the carrots in to? Roasted they have a wonderfully sweet, dense flavour and smooth velvety texture.
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 450g/1lb carrots, washed and trimmed
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp runny honey
- 2 tbsp lemon juice salt and freshly ground black pepper
- a few fresh thyme leaves or pinch of dried
Method
Preheat the oven to 200C/180C/400F/Gas 6. Cut the carrots into thick batons - try and make them similar sizes and then they will cook evenly. Place in a roasting tin, add the oil, honey and lemon juice and seasoning and toss well to mix.
Roast the carrots for 20-25mins, stirring halfway through this time, until the carrots are golden and tender. Scatter over the herbs and serve warm.