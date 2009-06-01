Honey and thyme roasted carrots When you’ve got the oven on for a roast, why not pop the carrots in to? Roasted they have a wonderfully sweet, dense flavour and smooth velvety texture.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

450g/1lb carrots, washed and trimmed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp runny honey

2 tbsp lemon juice salt and freshly ground black pepper

a few fresh thyme leaves or pinch of dried



Method



Preheat the oven to 200C/180C/400F/Gas 6. Cut the carrots into thick batons - try and make them similar sizes and then they will cook evenly. Place in a roasting tin, add the oil, honey and lemon juice and seasoning and toss well to mix.



Roast the carrots for 20-25mins, stirring halfway through this time, until the carrots are golden and tender. Scatter over the herbs and serve warm.