﻿

Gary Rhodes' rhubarb and custard cheesecake

For a richer colour, add 1-2 drops of grenadine to the rhubarb purée

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment
Ingredients (Serves 8-10) 
  • 225g/8oz digestive biscuits, finely crushed
  • 100g/4oz melted butter
  • 450g/1lb rhubarb, plus 6 extra sticks, cut into 1cm/½in pieces
  • 200g/7oz light soft brown sugar
  • Juice of ½ a lemon
  • 3 leaves of gelatine, soaked in cold water
  • 450g/1lb cream cheese
  • 250ml/9fl oz ready-made instant custard, chilled
  • 100ml/4fl oz double cream, lightly whipped
  • 3 tbsp caster sugar

Method

Mix together the biscuits and butter then press the mixture into the base of a 22-25cm/9-10in loose-bottomed cake tin. Refrigerate to set.

Put the rhubarb and brown sugar in a pan and stir over a medium heat until thick. Add the lemon juice and soaked gelatine, then transfer to a blender and whizz to a smooth purée.

Add the cream cheese and custard, blending until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and fold in the cream. Pour the rhubarb cream onto the biscuit base and refrigerate for 2-3 hours before serving. Put the remaining chopped rhubarb in a pan with the caster sugar and cook until the rhubarb becomes tender. Leave to cool then spoon on top of the cheesecake.

More on:

More about gary rhodes

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment