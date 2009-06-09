Gary Rhodes' rhubarb and custard cheesecake
For a richer colour, add 1-2 drops of grenadine to the rhubarb purée
- 225g/8oz digestive biscuits, finely crushed
- 100g/4oz melted butter
- 450g/1lb rhubarb, plus 6 extra sticks, cut into 1cm/½in pieces
- 200g/7oz light soft brown sugar
- Juice of ½ a lemon
- 3 leaves of gelatine, soaked in cold water
- 450g/1lb cream cheese
- 250ml/9fl oz ready-made instant custard, chilled
- 100ml/4fl oz double cream, lightly whipped
- 3 tbsp caster sugar
Method
Mix together the biscuits and butter then press the mixture into the base of a 22-25cm/9-10in loose-bottomed cake tin. Refrigerate to set.
Put the rhubarb and brown sugar in a pan and stir over a medium heat until thick. Add the lemon juice and soaked gelatine, then transfer to a blender and whizz to a smooth purée.
Add the cream cheese and custard, blending until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and fold in the cream. Pour the rhubarb cream onto the biscuit base and refrigerate for 2-3 hours before serving. Put the remaining chopped rhubarb in a pan with the caster sugar and cook until the rhubarb becomes tender. Leave to cool then spoon on top of the cheesecake.
