Goosegog chutney recipe
A perfect place to start pickling with this summery fruit
Ingredients
- 500g Gooseberries
- 1 banana shallot
- 200ml white wine vinegar
- 200g caster sugar
Method
Finely dice the shallot and sweat in a little flavourless oil (groundnut, grapeseed or a very mild olive oil) in a large, heavy saucepan or preserving pan.
Top and tail the gooseberries and add to the pan together with the vinegar and sugar. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 45 minutes.
Pour into sterilised* jars, seal and leave somewhere cool for a month.
*To sterilise jars, wash in warm water then place in a 170°C oven for ten minutes.