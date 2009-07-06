﻿

Goosegog chutney recipe

A perfect place to start pickling with this summery fruit

Ingredients

 

  • 500g Gooseberries
  • 1 banana shallot
  • 200ml white wine vinegar
  • 200g caster sugar

Method


Finely dice the shallot and sweat in a little flavourless oil (groundnut, grapeseed or a very mild olive oil) in a large, heavy saucepan or preserving pan.

Top and tail the gooseberries and add to the pan together with the vinegar and sugar. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 45 minutes.

Pour into sterilised* jars, seal and leave somewhere cool for a month.

*To sterilise jars, wash in warm water then place in a 170°C oven for ten minutes.

