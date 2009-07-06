Goosegog chutney recipe A perfect place to start pickling with this summery fruit

Ingredients

500g Gooseberries

1 banana shallot

200ml white wine vinegar

200g caster sugar

Method



Finely dice the shallot and sweat in a little flavourless oil (groundnut, grapeseed or a very mild olive oil) in a large, heavy saucepan or preserving pan.



Top and tail the gooseberries and add to the pan together with the vinegar and sugar. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 45 minutes.



Pour into sterilised* jars, seal and leave somewhere cool for a month.



*To sterilise jars, wash in warm water then place in a 170°C oven for ten minutes.