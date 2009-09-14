﻿

Mixed Seafood on borlotti beans with rocket and red onion salad

Ingredients (Serves 4)
  • 50 grams of cooked borlotti beans
  • 1 clove of garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 scallops
  • 2 cleaned baby squid
  • 3 tiger prawns
  • 25 grams butter
  • 1/4 sliced red onion
  • Small bunch rocket leaves

To garnish
  • lemon wedge
  • 4 cherry tomatoes

Method

Melt the butter in a pan and add garlic, cook over a gentle heat for 1 minute. Add prawns, squid and scallops. Turn seafood for approx 2 minutes until almost cooked and season.

Add the beans and cook for a further minute.

Serve on a plate, topped with rocket leaves mixed with thinly sliced red onion.

Serve garnished with a lemon wedge and several halves of cherry tomatoes.

