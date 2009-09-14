Mixed Seafood on borlotti beans with rocket and red onion salad
- 50 grams of cooked borlotti beans
- 1 clove of garlic, finely chopped
- 2 scallops
- 2 cleaned baby squid
- 3 tiger prawns
- 25 grams butter
- 1/4 sliced red onion
- Small bunch rocket leaves
To garnish
- lemon wedge
- 4 cherry tomatoes
Method
Melt the butter in a pan and add garlic, cook over a gentle heat for 1 minute. Add prawns, squid and scallops. Turn seafood for approx 2 minutes until almost cooked and season.
Add the beans and cook for a further minute.
Serve on a plate, topped with rocket leaves mixed with thinly sliced red onion.
Serve garnished with a lemon wedge and several halves of cherry tomatoes.