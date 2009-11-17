Venison steaks on noodles with spicy Asian salad West meets East in this delicious dish which is given exotic appeal with a soya sauce and chilli marinade

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 Keevil & Keevil venison steaks, each weighing about 150g/5oz

2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper



For the salad

200g/7oz medium egg noodles

2 little gem lettuces, shredded

Handful of ready-prepared watercress

½ cucumber, thinly sliced

1 red chilli, deseeded and thinly sliced

Handful fresh coriander



For the dressing

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

Finely grated rind and juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp light soy sauce



Method



Put the venison steaks into a shallow, non-metal dish. Add the chilli sauce, soy sauce and about a quarter of the spring onions. Season then toss to coat. Cover and leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight for a more intense flavour.



To make the salad, put the egg noodles into a heatproof bowl and cover with boiling water. Leave to soak for 6-8 minutes, then rinse with cold water and drain thoroughly. Add them to a salad bowl along with the lettuce, watercress, cucumber, chilli, coriander and the remaining spring onions.



Heat a chargrill pan or non-stick frying pan. Add the venison steaks and cook over a medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes per side until cooked to your liking. Allow the meat to rest for 3-4 minutes before serving, making it more succulent.



Meanwhile, make the dressing by mixing together the sesame oil, lime rind and juice and the soy sauce. Add to the salad and toss to coat.



Serve straight away with the venison steaks.