Chorizo stuffed mushrooms recipe For this recipe we used sweet chorizo or chorizo dulce. However if you like your tapas spicy use the hot chorizo or picante version

Ingredients (makes 12 tapas)

12 medium mushrooms

1 chorizo sausage

Manchego cheese

olive oil

Method



Remove the stalks from the mushrooms then place the mushroom caps on a baking tray.



Cut the chorizo into 12 thin slices and place one slice into each mushroom cap.



Grate around 50g of Manchego cheese and sprinkle on top of the chorizo. Drizzle olive oil over the mushrooms.



Bake in the oven on a medium heat for 20 minutes.