Spiced butternut squash soup and Reblochon PDO fritters These scrumptious cheese fritters turn an everyday soup into something spectacular

Ingredients





For the fritters

250g Reblochon de Savoie PDO cheese

125g unsalted butter

300ml water

240g plain flour

5 egg yolks

1 small bunch chives, finely sliced

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 litres vegetable oil for deep frying

For the soup



1 butternut squash

1 leek

1 white onion

1 clove garlic

1 celery stick

1 carrot

Few thyme sprigs

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp chilli flakes

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 litre chicken stock

100ml double cream



Method



Pre heat the oven to 180°C.



Peel and finely dice the butternut squash and place into a roasting tray. Sprinkle with the coriander, cumin and the dried chilli flakes. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with 2 tbsp of vegetable oil. Roast the squash in the oven for 30 minutes, or until tender.



While the squash is cooking, finely dice the carrot, celery, leek, onion and garlic. Place into a large saucepan and add 2 tbsp of vegetable oil. Add the diced vegetables to the oil and cook on a low heat for 6-8 minutes until they start to soften.



Once the butternut squash is cooked, remove it from the oven and add it directly to the pan of softened vegetables.



At this stage, add in the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Once boiled, remove the soup from the heat and blend until completely smooth.



Return the soup to the saucepan and add in the double cream. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.





To make the fritters





Melt the butter in the water together with a large pinch of salt and pepper. As soon as this mixture comes to a boil, remove the pan from the heat and quickly pour in the flour. Mix the mixture until it turns into a smooth paste. Then return the pan to the heat and continue to beat the mixture until it forms a ball and comes away cleanly from the side of the pan.



Remove the pan from the stove once again and beat in the egg yolks, mustard and the Reblochon cheese that is already cut into small portions. Add in half of the chopped chives.



Heat the frying oil to 180°C. Don’t fill the pan more than half way with oil.



Spoon the cheese mixture into the hot oil using 2 teaspoons. Turn the fritters over every couple of minutes and remove from the oil once golden brown. Cook a few at a time. Season with salt once cooked.



Reheat the soup and ladle into bowls. Serve with 3 fritters on top, scatter with the rest of the chives and a drizzle of olive oil.