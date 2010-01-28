Epoisses, spiced butternut squash and spinach bake Perfect for taking the chill out of winter

Ingredients (serves 3-4)

250g Epoisses de Bourgogne AOC

1 medium-sized butternut squash (about 600-700g)

3 tbsp sunflower or light olive oil

1 tsp coriander seeds

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

½ tsp coarse sea salt

½ tsp black peppercorns

4 cloves of garlic unpeeled

300g fresh spinach (or 250g thawed, frozen spinach)



Method





Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6.



Peel and cube the butternut squash into approximately 2.5cm pieces and place into an oven proof dish along with the garlic cloves. Pour over the oil and mix well.



Roughly crush the spices and salt with a pestle and mortar and sprinkle half the mixture over the squash.



Bake the squash for about 30 minutes until soft, turning after 15 minutes and covering with half the remaining spice mix.



Wash the spinach and wilt in a saucepan for about 5-7 minutes then drain thoroughly.



After 30 minutes, take the dish out of the oven, take out the garlic cloves, remove their papery husks, finely chop and return to the dish.



Add the spinach to the dish, mixing it in with the oil and spices.



Slice or spoon the Epoisses, removing the rind if you prefer and place over the squash and spinach. Sprinkle with the remaining spice mix and return to the oven for a further 5/6 minutes until the cheese has melted.



Serve with crusty bread or baked potatoes.