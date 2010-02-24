﻿

Hearty Lentil and Herb Soup

One-pot meals that cook slowly, allowing all the ingredients to cook together at an easy pace, are the ultimate meals in Ayurveda

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment
Ingredients (Serves 4)
  • 2–3 tbsp olive oil (kapha 2 tbsp, pitta 21⁄2 tbsp, vata 3 tbsp)
  • 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
  • 2 sprigs of fresh thyme
  • 1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 carrot, peeled and chopped
  • 1 celery stick, chopped
  • 1⁄2 leek, sliced
  • 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed
  • 1 dried red chilli (kapha only)
  • 650ml vegetable stock
  • 200g Puy lentils, washed
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Small handful of fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • A squeeze of lemon (optional)

Method

Heat the oil in a large non-stick saucepan. Add the rosemary, thyme, onion, carrot, celery and leek and sweat for 6–7 minutes, covered, over a low heat or until the onions are soft.

Add the garlic, dried chilli (if using), stock and lentils, bring to a boil, then cover and simmer gently until the lentils are cooked, around 25 minutes. Pour about one-third of the soup into a blender, purée to a paste, then stir back into the saucepan along with seasoning, parsley and lemon juice (if using) to taste. Add extra warm water from the kettle if you prefer a thinner consistency, then serve.

Eat Right For Your Body Type by Anjum Anand, published by Quadrille, £14.99

More on:

More about lentil

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment