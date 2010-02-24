Hearty Lentil and Herb Soup
One-pot meals that cook slowly, allowing all the ingredients to cook together at an easy pace, are the ultimate meals in Ayurveda
- 2–3 tbsp olive oil (kapha 2 tbsp, pitta 21⁄2 tbsp, vata 3 tbsp)
- 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
- 2 sprigs of fresh thyme
- 1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 carrot, peeled and chopped
- 1 celery stick, chopped
- 1⁄2 leek, sliced
- 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed
- 1 dried red chilli (kapha only)
- 650ml vegetable stock
- 200g Puy lentils, washed
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Small handful of fresh parsley, finely chopped
- A squeeze of lemon (optional)
Method
Heat the oil in a large non-stick saucepan. Add the rosemary, thyme, onion, carrot, celery and leek and sweat for 6–7 minutes, covered, over a low heat or until the onions are soft.
Add the garlic, dried chilli (if using), stock and lentils, bring to a boil, then cover and simmer gently until the lentils are cooked, around 25 minutes. Pour about one-third of the soup into a blender, purée to a paste, then stir back into the saucepan along with seasoning, parsley and lemon juice (if using) to taste. Add extra warm water from the kettle if you prefer a thinner consistency, then serve.
Eat Right For Your Body Type by Anjum Anand, published by Quadrille, £14.99
