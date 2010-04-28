Jersey royals, seared langoustines and creamed savoy cabbage

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

450g/1lb cooked Jersey Royals

2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

300ml/½pt double cream

½ savoy cabbage, shredded

Salt and ground black pepper

12 raw langoustines, peeled and de-veined

15g/½oz butter Juice of ½ lemon

Handful fresh chives, chopped

4 slices Parma ham

Mixed baby cresses, to garnish

Method

Slice the cooked potatoes into 5mm/¼in slices and place in a bowl with a drizzle of olive oil.

Gently cook the cream in a pan until reduced by half. Add the cabbage and stir until it wilts. Season. Season the langoustines with a little salt and olive oil.

Place a sauté pan on the heat, drizzle with a little olive oil and cook the langoustines on either side for 30-40 seconds or until golden. Add the butter and a squeeze of lemon jui ce, tos s the langoustines to coat, then remove with a slotted spoon and put on a warm plate to rest.

Toss the Jersey Royals into the same pan, add the chives and the remaining lemon juice and cook for a minute or two. Transfer to a bowl. Wipe the pan, return to the heat and cook the ham until crisp. Remove and set aside.

Arrange a dollop of the cabbage mix onto 4 warm serving plates and top each with 3 langoustines. Spoon the Jersey Royals and their cooking juice over and around, then finish off with a slice of crispy Parma ham and a sprinkling of mixed baby cresses.