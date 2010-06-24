MJ’s warm salad of spinach, chicken and blue cheese recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 generous handfuls of baby spinach

4 handfuls of rocket leaves

Handful of green beans, blanched

250g blue cheese – Dolcelatte or Roquefort work well

2 tbsp plain flour

1 egg

Splash of milk

200g white breadcrumbs

4 chicken breasts, weighing about 160g each

olive oil

150g wild mushrooms

A few splashes of Worcestershire sauce

Good-quality balsamic vinegar



Method





Wash all the leaves and put them in a large bowl along with the beans. Break the blue cheese into small chunks and add to the bowl.



Next, take three bowls. In the first, place the flour. In the second, mix together the egg and the milk. In the third, put the breadcrumbs. Cut the chicken breasts into strips and coat them in flour. Place the floured chicken strips into the egg and milk mixture, then finally dip in the breadcrumbs, turning over until evenly coated.



Heat a large pan with a little olive oil and fry the chicken until it is golden brown and cooked through. Set to one side.



Put the pan back on the heat and sauté the mushrooms, add a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce to the pan and then empty the mushrooms and the reserved chicken into the bowls with the leaves.



Drizzle some olive oil and some good-quality balsamic vinegar, mix everything together and serve.