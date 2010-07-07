Chai-poached chicken salad with lemon and ginger dressing Chai teabags are a good way of spicing up a poaching liquor. Marinating overnight keeps the chicken moist and allows plenty of time for the flavours to be absorbed

Ingredients

150g/5oz cherry tomatoes, halved

½ red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

25g/1oz pitted black olives,chopped

Small handful fresh coriander leaves

For the chai-poached chicken

3 PureTea Bombay Chai tea bags

4 skinless chicken breasts

1 tsp black peppercorns

1 tsp sea salt

For the lemon and ginger dressing

1 small preserved lemon, finely chopped (about 1 tbsp)

¼ tsp root ginger, peeled and grated

1 small clove garlic, crushed

1 red chilli, deseeded and sliced lengthways

½ tsp caster sugar

5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil



Method





To make the chicken, put the tea bags in a large saucepan with the chicken breasts, peppercorns, sea salt and 500ml/18fl oz cold water. Bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer until the thickest part of the chicken is cooked through, about 5-8 minutes. Leave to cool in the tea then cover and marinate overnight in the fridge.



For the dressing, put the preserved lemon, ginger, garlic, chilli, sugarand olive oil in a screw-top jar and shake until combined.



To serve, drain the chicken and cut into thick slices. Toss with the cherry tomatoes, onion, olives, coriander and the lemon dressing and divide between 4 plates.