Caramel rice pudding

Ingredients (Serves 4)

55g sugar

30g arborio rice

420ml whole milk

205ml evaporated milk (not condensed)

pinch of sea salt



To serve

prunes soaked in a mixture of earl grey and orange juice overnight

orange zest

salted butter caramel (optional)



Method



Heat the sugar in a pan over a medium heat in an even layer and cook until you have a dark-ish caramel. Add the rest of the ingredients. The sugar will probably seize and go solid. If you continue to heat and stir it will become liquid again. Continue cooking and stirring for 20 or 30 minutes until the rice is done.



Spoon the rice pudding into serving bowls, top with a couple of diced prunes and some finely grated orange zest (do this with a microplane). Drizzle over some salted butter caramel - recipe below.



Salted Butter Caramel



Ingredients

210g sugar

85g butter

120ml double cream



Method



Caramelise the sugar as dark as you dare. Add the butter, swirling it around the pan until it melts completely. Add the cream and remove from the heat, stirring until it is combined. It will set but warm it through gently to turn it to liquid again. Makes a very, very good topping for toast, for warming banana slices in or drizzle over ice cream.