Seared venison fillet with buffalo curd and horseradish on toasted sourdough

Ingredients (Serves 2)

300g venison fillet in one piece

2 slices sourdough

4 tbs buffalo curd

1 tbs fresh horseradish, grated

½ red onion, finely sliced

2 tbs microgreens or a handful of watercress or lamb’s lettuce

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil



Method



Season and sear the venison fillet for a minute on each side in a very hot pan and set aside to cool.



Toast the sourdough on a griddle pan. Spread with curd, scatter some of the onions over each piece. Slice the venison finely, placing it on top of each piece of bread.



Drizzle over the olive oil, sprinkle over the horseradish and microgreens and serve.