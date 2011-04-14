Gizzi Erskine's Turkish eggs with toast

Ingredients (Serves 2)

200g/7oz Greek-style yoghurt

1 small clove garlic, crushed

4 large British Lion eggs

25g/1oz butter

½ tsp hot paprika

Squeeze lemon juice

Slices of griddled and buttered sourdough bread, to serve



Method



Combine the yoghurt and garlic and divide between 2 small bowls.



Bring a pan of lightly salted water to the boil then poach the eggs for 3 minutes so the yolks are still soft. Lift out with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper.



While the eggs are poaching, heat a frying pan over a high heat, add the butter and paprika and cook until it starts to go slightly brown and nutty. Add a squeeze of lemon juice.



Place 2 eggs into each bowl of yoghurt, drizzle over the paprika butter and serve with slices of buttered sourdough bread.