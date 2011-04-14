﻿

Gizzi Erskine's Turkish eggs with toast

Flavoursome and comforting – a Turkish delight

Ingredients (Serves 2)

 

  • 200g/7oz Greek-style yoghurt
  • 1 small clove garlic, crushed
  • 4 large British Lion eggs
  • 25g/1oz butter
  • ½ tsp hot paprika
  • Squeeze lemon juice
  • Slices of griddled and buttered sourdough bread, to serve


Method

Combine the yoghurt and garlic and divide between 2 small bowls.

Bring a pan of lightly salted water to the boil then poach the eggs for 3 minutes so the yolks are still soft. Lift out with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper.

While the eggs are poaching, heat a frying pan over a high heat, add the butter and paprika and cook until it starts to go slightly brown and nutty. Add a squeeze of lemon juice.

Place 2 eggs into each bowl of yoghurt, drizzle over the paprika butter and serve with slices of buttered sourdough bread.

 

