Gizzi Erskine's Turkish eggs with toast
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- 200g/7oz Greek-style yoghurt
- 1 small clove garlic, crushed
- 4 large British Lion eggs
- 25g/1oz butter
- ½ tsp hot paprika
- Squeeze lemon juice
- Slices of griddled and buttered sourdough bread, to serve
Method
Combine the yoghurt and garlic and divide between 2 small bowls.
Bring a pan of lightly salted water to the boil then poach the eggs for 3 minutes so the yolks are still soft. Lift out with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper.
While the eggs are poaching, heat a frying pan over a high heat, add the butter and paprika and cook until it starts to go slightly brown and nutty. Add a squeeze of lemon juice.
Place 2 eggs into each bowl of yoghurt, drizzle over the paprika butter and serve with slices of buttered sourdough bread.