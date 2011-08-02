James Ramsden's kedgeree
If you grow your own coriander then try letting a plant go to seed and harvesting the green seeds when still young. They add an amazing citrus edge to a dish like this. Don't worry if you don’t have any however – normal coriander seeds will do just fine.
- 1 x 300g fillet of undyed smoked haddock
- 400ml whole milk
- 1 tsp crushed coriander seeds or green coriander seeds
- 1/4 tsp chilli powder
- 1/4 tsp turmeric
- 1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped
- a stick of celery, trimmed and finely chopped olive oil
- 200g basmati rice
- salt and pepper
- 4 eggs
- 50ml double cream
- 25g butter
- a handful of flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
Method
Put the fish in a saucepan with the milk, coriander seeds, chilli powder and turmeric, bring to a boil and simmer gently for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave for a further 5 minutes for the flavours to infuse. Carefully remove the fish, reserving the milk.
Gently fry the onion and celery in a little oil in a large saucepan until soft and translucent. Stir in the rice, season with salt and pepper and add the reserved milk. Bring to a boil, turn the heat down to low, cover and leave for 12 minutes. Remove the rice from the heat and leave, covered, for a further 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, bring a pan of water to a boil and add the eggs, simmering for 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and put straight into a bowl of cold water. Flake the fish, discarding the skin and any bones, and peel the eggs.
Return the cooked rice to a low heat and remove the lid. Add the cream, butter, parsley and fish, and season with salt and plenty of pepper. Stir to melt the butter and serve with an egg and a wedge of lemon. You might cut the eggs in half for presentation purposes, though there’s something pleasing about cutting into a perfectly runny egg.
Tart – You could add a little poached salmon to this too, or toss through some flakes of hot smoked trout when adding the poached fish at the end.
Tweak – Use quail eggs instead of hen’s. Three each should do.
