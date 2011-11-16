Buffalo wings with blue cheese sauce

Ingredients (serves 2-3)



For the wings

1kg chicken wings, jointed, tips discarded

½ bottle Frank’s Hot Sauce

100g butter

Oil for deep frying

For the blue cheese sauce

2 tbs mayonnaise

2 tbs buttermilk

2 tbs blue cheese

Splash cider vinegar

Black pepper

Few chives, finely chopped

Garnish

Carrot batons

Celery batons



Method



For the blue cheese sauce, blitz all the ingredients in a food processor until smooth. You can pulse it if you’d like it lumpy – I like mine smooth. This will keep for a few days in the fridge.



Heat about 2 inches of oil in a high sided saucepan or use a deep fat fryer set to 200. When hot, fry the wings in batches in the oil for five or so minutes until cooked. Remove from the heat and set aside.



Meanwhile, make the sauce: warm the butter and hot sauce in a pan together until emulsified.



Toss the wings in the hot sauce and serve with the blue cheese sauce and batons on the side.



If you’re feeling a bit apprehensive about deep frying – these can be baked. Toss in the hot sauce mix and some seasoned flour, then bake for 20 minutes, basting as you go with more hot sauce.