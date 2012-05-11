﻿

Quatro gin cocktail

 

INGREDIENTS:
- 25 Tanqueray® London Dry Gin
- Lime wedge and a lime wheel
- 1 bottle of premium quality tonic water
- Ice cubes


METHOD:

1. Fill a copa glass two-thirds with ice

2. Slice a wheel of lime and place on top of the ice

3. Pour 25ml of Tanqueray London Dry Gin through the lime wheel

4. Follow with 125ml of tonic

5. Run a lime wedge around the rim, squeeze the juice and drop into the glass

6. Swirl and serve

 

More on:

More about cocktail

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back