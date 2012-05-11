Quatro gin cocktail

INGREDIENTS:

- 25 Tanqueray® London Dry Gin

- Lime wedge and a lime wheel

- 1 bottle of premium quality tonic water

- Ice cubes





METHOD:



1. Fill a copa glass two-thirds with ice



2. Slice a wheel of lime and place on top of the ice



3. Pour 25ml of Tanqueray London Dry Gin through the lime wheel



4. Follow with 125ml of tonic



5. Run a lime wedge around the rim, squeeze the juice and drop into the glass



6. Swirl and serve