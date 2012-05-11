Quatro gin cocktail

hellomagazine.com
Cocktail recipe for Quatro cocktail made with Tanqueray London Dry gin
INGREDIENTS:
- 25 Tanqueray® London Dry Gin
- Lime wedge and a lime wheel
- 1 bottle of premium quality tonic water
- Ice cubes
METHOD:
1. Fill a copa glass two-thirds with ice
2. Slice a wheel of lime and place on top of the ice
3. Pour 25ml of Tanqueray London Dry Gin through the lime wheel
4. Follow with 125ml of tonic
5. Run a lime wedge around the rim, squeeze the juice and drop into the glass
6. Swirl and serve