Turkey and raspberry salad

Fresh raspberries and shaved asparagus turn an everyday rice salad into something more exotic and festive.



Serves 6

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 20-25 minutes



Ingredients

200g (7oz) easy cook brown rice

50g (2oz) wild rice

6 small red onions, cut into wedges

1 tablespoon olive oil

100g (4oz) red cabbage, thinly shredded

200g (7oz) cold roast turkey, diced

150g (5oz) asparagus, trimmed

175g (6oz) raspberries

Large handful of rocket leaves



Dressing

2 tablespoons redcurrant jelly

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper



Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200C (400F), Gas Mark 6. Bring a medium saucepan of water to the boil, add the brown and wild rice, bring the water back to the boil then simmer for 20-25 minutes until just tender. Drain into a sieve, rinse with cold water and drain again.



2 Meanwhile, add the onions to a small roasting tin, drizzle with the oil and roast for 25-30 minutes until softened and golden around the edges.



3 To make the dressing, add the redcurrant jelly, vinegar, mustard and lemon rind and juice to a small saucepan. Season with salt and pepper then whisk over a low heat until the dressing is smooth and the jelly has melted. Leave to cool.



4 Add the rice, onions, red cabbage and turkey to a large salad plate or bowl. Drizzle over the dressing and lightly toss together. Shave the asparagus into thin strips by laying the stems on a chopping board and running a swivel bladed vegetable peeler along the length. Sprinkle over the salad with the raspberries and rocket then serve.



Source: www.seasonalberries.co.uk