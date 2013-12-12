hellomagazine.com
Thanksgiving recipes: Boxing Day turkey and raspberry salad
Fresh raspberries and shaved asparagus turn an everyday rice salad into something more exotic and festive.
Serves 6
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 20-25 minutes
Ingredients
200g (7oz) easy cook brown rice
50g (2oz) wild rice
6 small red onions, cut into wedges
1 tablespoon olive oil
100g (4oz) red cabbage, thinly shredded
200g (7oz) cold roast turkey, diced
150g (5oz) asparagus, trimmed
175g (6oz) raspberries
Large handful of rocket leaves
Dressing
2 tablespoons redcurrant jelly
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
1 Preheat the oven to 200C (400F), Gas Mark 6. Bring a medium saucepan of water to the boil, add the brown and wild rice, bring the water back to the boil then simmer for 20-25 minutes until just tender. Drain into a sieve, rinse with cold water and drain again.
2 Meanwhile, add the onions to a small roasting tin, drizzle with the oil and roast for 25-30 minutes until softened and golden around the edges.
3 To make the dressing, add the redcurrant jelly, vinegar, mustard and lemon rind and juice to a small saucepan. Season with salt and pepper then whisk over a low heat until the dressing is smooth and the jelly has melted. Leave to cool.
4 Add the rice, onions, red cabbage and turkey to a large salad plate or bowl. Drizzle over the dressing and lightly toss together. Shave the asparagus into thin strips by laying the stems on a chopping board and running a swivel bladed vegetable peeler along the length. Sprinkle over the salad with the raspberries and rocket then serve.
Source: www.seasonalberries.co.uk